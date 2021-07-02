Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 2,546 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.83. 366,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,982,085. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.95.

