Berenberg Bank Raises CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Price Target to $11.00

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

CX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.70.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CX opened at $8.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in CEMEX by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 712,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 549,858 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth about $1,793,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter worth about $465,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,508,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,308,000 after purchasing an additional 40,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 6.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 2,407,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after purchasing an additional 141,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.