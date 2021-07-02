Berenberg Bank Raises CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Price Target to $11.00

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
CX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.70.
CX opened at $8.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $9.09.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in CEMEX by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 712,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 549,858 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth about $1,793,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter worth about $465,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,508,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,308,000 after purchasing an additional 40,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 6.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 2,407,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after purchasing an additional 141,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.
About CEMEX
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
