Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,614,021 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 552,718 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Berry were worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Berry in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Berry in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berry during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry alerts:

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $6.94 on Friday. Berry Co. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.45.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 60.59%. The business had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Berry’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

BRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Berry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.