Bessemer Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Graybug Vision at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 2,839.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 107,775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $2,157,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter worth $1,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. Graybug Vision, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graybug Vision, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

