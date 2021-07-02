Bessemer Group Inc. Has $109,000 Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,553 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.65.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $21.51 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.65.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

