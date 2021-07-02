Bessemer Group Inc. Has $137,000 Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,071 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,631,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after acquiring an additional 426,540 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Siebert Williams Shank raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

