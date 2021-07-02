Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New $142,000 Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,453 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,855 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 33,885 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after acquiring an additional 164,540 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $89.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

