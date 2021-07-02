Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 19.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $3,492,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OKE opened at $56.93 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.82.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

