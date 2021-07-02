Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 178 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 62,121 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,089,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,763 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 30,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 343.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 94,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $113.71 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.93 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.45. The firm has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.43.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $32.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s payout ratio is 43.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

