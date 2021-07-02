Bessemer Group Inc. Takes $131,000 Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,242,000 after purchasing an additional 54,922 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 148,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the period.

BATS IBML opened at $26.07 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.12.

