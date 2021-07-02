BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.92 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research note issued on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $6.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.93. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $6.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BBL. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $59.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.38. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBL. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 59.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 130,547 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,837 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 23,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $24,160,000.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

