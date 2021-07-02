Bigbom Price Up 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Bigbom has a market capitalization of $84,480.39 and approximately $90,486.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bigbom coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bigbom has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bigbom Coin Profile

Bigbom (BBO) is a coin. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 coins and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 coins. The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bigbom is bigbom.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Bigbom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bigbom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bigbom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

