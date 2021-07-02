BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 13,638 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $757,045.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,417,932.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 8,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $471,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,296.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,126 shares of company stock worth $17,260,583 over the last 90 days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BigCommerce by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,396,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in BigCommerce by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIGC traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $65.39. The company had a trading volume of 33,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of -63.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.41. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

