bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bioMérieux S.A. designs, develops, manufactures and markets systems in the field of vitro diagnostics. The company provides diagnostic solutions which determine the source of disease and contamination. It also offers solutions for managing infectious diseases, cancers and cardiovascular diseases in clinical applications. The company provides solutions for the enumeration of microbial flora, detection of specific pathogenic bacteria, monitoring of air and surface quality and sterility testing for the agri-food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. bioMérieux S.A. is based in Marcy L Etoile, France. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BMXMF. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank raised bioMérieux from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.00.

OTCMKTS BMXMF opened at $117.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. bioMérieux has a 12 month low of $105.65 and a 12 month high of $170.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of -0.20.

About bioMérieux

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

