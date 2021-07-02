Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,700 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the May 31st total of 1,044,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Bionomics stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 131,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,047. Bionomics has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.17.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers in Australia and the United States. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of anxiety, panic, agitation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

