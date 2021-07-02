Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,700 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the May 31st total of 1,044,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of Bionomics stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 131,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,047. Bionomics has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.17.
Bionomics Company Profile
Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.