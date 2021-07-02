Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS BTCY opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.90. Biotricity has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc, medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.