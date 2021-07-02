Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
OTCMKTS BTCY opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.90. Biotricity has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $4.25.
Biotricity Company Profile
