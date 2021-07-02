BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.29

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.29 and last traded at $27.59, with a volume of 8458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BTAI shares. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.45.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.59.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 541.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

