Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Reaches Market Cap of $1.69 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0916 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 20% against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.69 million and $35.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000038 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

