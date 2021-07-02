Bitcoin Cash ABC Reaches Market Capitalization of $548.87 Million (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for approximately $29.55 or 0.00088215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $548.87 million and $17.36 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,499.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $490.55 or 0.01464318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.69 or 0.00428930 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003995 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

