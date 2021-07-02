Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $629.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 78.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $83,979.51 and $629.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000572 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

