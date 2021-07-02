BitTorrent Trading 10.6% Higher This Week (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $1.74 billion and $215.23 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000195 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00016796 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007370 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002712 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004243 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

