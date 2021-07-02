Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 1,612.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,421 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDTX. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,624,000 after acquiring an additional 575,818 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $43.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). Research analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

BDTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $101,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,156 shares of company stock worth $344,219. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

