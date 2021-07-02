BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the May 31st total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:BGT traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $13.01. 50,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,287. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.69. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.