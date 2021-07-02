BlackRock Inc. Purchases 93,496 Shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,626,140 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 93,496 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of BankFinancial worth $16,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BankFinancial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,065,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BankFinancial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BankFinancial by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BankFinancial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Debra Zukonik bought 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $39,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,602.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BFIN stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $170.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.66. BankFinancial Co. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $11.96.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BFIN. TheStreet downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

