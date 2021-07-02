BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.69.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.20 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 102.51% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 412,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 22.8% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 53.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 293,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 102,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth about $301,000. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

