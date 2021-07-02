Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 620 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $33.40 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $35.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.18.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

