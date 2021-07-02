Blair William & Co. IL Buys 3,300 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $345,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 9,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $84,084.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,026,435 shares in the company, valued at $34,989,720.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,691 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTIL stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 159.67% and a negative net margin of 299.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DTIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Precision BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

