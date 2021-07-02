Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,444 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 33,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 236,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,115,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 50,196 shares during the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $115.04 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $66.03 and a fifty-two week high of $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $1.2051 dividend. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.38.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

