Blair William & Co. IL Purchases New Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Syneos Health by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $512,168,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,167.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at $600,056.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,781,064 shares of company stock worth $550,554,954 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYNH shares. Barclays began coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $89.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $90.10.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

