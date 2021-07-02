Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,049 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of CMS opened at $60.07 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

