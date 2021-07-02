Blair William & Co. IL Sells 116 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Allegion were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 598,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,660,000 after acquiring an additional 55,696 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Allegion by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 620,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,166,000 after acquiring an additional 39,046 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Allegion by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 30,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,405,928.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $140.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $144.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.18%.

Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

