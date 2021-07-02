Blair William & Co. IL Sells 62 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,428,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,548,000 after acquiring an additional 180,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,431 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,390,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 837,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,370,000 after acquiring an additional 50,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 243,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,755,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $2,303,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total value of $532,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,359,118.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,485 shares of company stock valued at $8,387,631. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $349.65 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $189.07 and a twelve month high of $388.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $338.04.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC increased their target price on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.33.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

