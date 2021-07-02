Blair William & Co. IL Sells 656 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $136,371,000 after acquiring an additional 451,390 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $214,000. WBI Investments bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $812,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 22.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 306,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 55,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 55.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,794,000 after buying an additional 303,468 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $18.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.