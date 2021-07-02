BLAST (BLAST) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 45.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. BLAST has a market cap of $46,400.36 and $37.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BLAST has traded 51.8% higher against the dollar. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006586 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005706 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000132 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

