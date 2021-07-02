Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $578.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $4.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%.

BLMN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.12.

BLMN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.21. 730,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,384. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $32.81.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 632,506 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 629,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 51,156 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,170,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 70,256 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

