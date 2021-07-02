Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.120-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $250 million-$254.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.40 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.500-$1.700 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCOR. Benchmark increased their target price on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Blucora stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50. Blucora has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $841.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1,738.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

