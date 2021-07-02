BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) to “Outperform”

Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Star Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Star Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NESRF opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. Northern Star Resources has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

