Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,510,000 after buying an additional 332,498 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $1,090,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 41,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $86.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.