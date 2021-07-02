BOX (NYSE:BOX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.67

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.67 and last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 71561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get BOX alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.24 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BOX by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 81.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOX (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.