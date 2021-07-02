Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the May 31st total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boxlight in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Boxlight in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boxlight by 587.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 103,482 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,445,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOXL. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Boxlight from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Boxlight stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. Boxlight has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.50.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, noninteractive projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

