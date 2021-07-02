Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) PT Raised to $6.00

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 158.62% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Shares of Boxlight stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. Boxlight has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 3.66.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 23.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boxlight by 587.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 103,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boxlight during the first quarter worth about $3,445,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Boxlight during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, noninteractive projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.