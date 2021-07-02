BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

BrandShield Systems stock opened at GBX 17.75 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.94 million and a P/E ratio of -3.14. BrandShield Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 34 ($0.44).

About BrandShield Systems

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

