BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
BrandShield Systems stock opened at GBX 17.75 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.94 million and a P/E ratio of -3.14. BrandShield Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 34 ($0.44).
About BrandShield Systems
