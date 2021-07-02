BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSIG shares. Bank of America raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.11. 383,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,641. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.85.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,134,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $20,274,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 320.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 694,555 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,440,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after acquiring an additional 416,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

