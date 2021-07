Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.00

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 29305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brilliance China Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Brilliance China Automotive alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliance China Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliance China Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.