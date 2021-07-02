British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BTLCY shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British Land from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

British Land stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 55,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,148. British Land has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.2118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

