Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 160,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,728,877 shares.The stock last traded at $464.81 and had previously closed at $469.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.87. The stock has a market cap of $191.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total value of $242,581.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,250 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 111.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,388,000 after acquiring an additional 582,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Broadcom by 13.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after acquiring an additional 400,046 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

