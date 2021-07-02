Brokerages Anticipate Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the highest is ($0.34). Teekay Tankers posted earnings of $2.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 129.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teekay Tankers.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. Teekay Tankers had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NYSE TNK opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.60. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth about $2,460,000. QVT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth about $2,553,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth about $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay Tankers (TNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.