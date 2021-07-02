Brokerages Anticipate United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.87 Billion

Analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will report sales of $6.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.91 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $6.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $27.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.01 billion to $27.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.95 billion to $28.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In other news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 40,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,614,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,357 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 318.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 99,484 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNFI traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,680. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.27.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

