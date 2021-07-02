Brokerages Expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $984.00 Million

Analysts expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) to report $984.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $954.00 million. Methanex posted sales of $512.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.77.

MEOH stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,110. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.35. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Methanex by 2.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 16.7% during the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

