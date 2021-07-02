Brokerages Expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will report $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $6.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Longbow Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.72. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.68. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67.

Shares of Microchip Technology are scheduled to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 66.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

